UK: Nearly 9 tons of food donated to the community by Cambridge Central Mosque

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Cambridge Central Mosque in the UK donated 8.8 tons of food to Cambridge Sustainable Food this week. The donation came with support from national charity, Islamic Relief UK and included large amounts of staple ingredients including rice, pasta, oil, pulses, olives, chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, soups, salt, tea bags, stock cubes and much more.

Muhammad Ashraf, Director of Cambridge Central Mosque, said: “We are honored to be able to help the most vulnerable in our local community at a time of tremendous need. The pandemic has hit a lot of families very hard and many are struggling to make ends meet. “One may not realize the extent of poverty in Cambridge, but it’s our duty to look after those in need as best as we can, and we are grateful to be able to work with partner organizations to fulfil that responsibility together.” A portion of this food donation was delivered directly to the community food hub at the Edge Café on Mill Road, which is open six days a week for people to access food for free.

The rest will be shared amongst the other seven community food hubs operating across the city, distributed as dry food packs to local households in need as well as with other community organizations supporting residents facing food poverty in Cambridge over the coming months. Sam Dyer MBE, CEO of Cambridge Sustainable Food, said: “We are so grateful for this support from Cambridge Central Mosque and the local Islamic community. Food insecurity has been a longstanding issue in Cambridge, one which has only been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This shows what we can do as a city when we work together to support some of the most disadvantaged in our city. “Cambridge Sustainable Food CIC and the Food Poverty Alliance, will continue to work together to transform the city’s local food system for the better, building a fairer and more sustainable food future for all in Cambridge.

“Support like this from the local community is invaluable when it comes to making this possible. “With the cost of living due to rise and the uncertainty this poses for Cambridge residents, the large amount of dry foodstuffs donated will go a long way to help us and our partner organizations continue to provide food support to residents facing hardship over the coming months.”