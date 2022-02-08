Date :Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 | Time : 19:09 |ID: 248271 | Print

Sheikh Zakzaky: Islamic Revolution’s message has gone beyond Iran’s geographical borders [video]

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Nigerian Shia Scholar Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky insisted that Imam Khomeini’s (RA) school of thought impacted all the world and the Islamic Revolution’s message has gone beyond Iran’s geographical borders. He made the remarks in a video-message sent to a webinar titled “Islamic Revolution Discourse; Software of Resistance in World” which was hosted by International Quran News Agency (IQNA) to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Here is the full video of Sheikh Zakzaky’s speech in this webinar:
You might also like
Leader of Iranian Jewish community hails late Imam Khomeini (RA) for consolidating unity
Video: 450 interviews with Imam Khomeini in France
Iran's Rouhani emphasizes on the development of Imam Khomeini's thoughts
Sheikh Zakzaky's supporters demand release of prominent Scholar
Iranian Scholar: Iran makes every effort for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky
Imam Khomeini recommends reforming the self over reforming others
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *