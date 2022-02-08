Sheikh Zakzaky: Islamic Revolution’s message has gone beyond Iran’s geographical borders [video]

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Nigerian Shia Scholar Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky insisted that Imam Khomeini’s (RA) school of thought impacted all the world and the Islamic Revolution’s message has gone beyond Iran’s geographical borders. He made the remarks in a video-message sent to a webinar titled “Islamic Revolution Discourse; Software of Resistance in World” which was hosted by International Quran News Agency (IQNA) to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Here is the full video of Sheikh Zakzaky’s speech in this webinar: https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/93918_744-1.mp4