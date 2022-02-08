Date :Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 | Time : 19:11 |ID: 248286 | Print

Photos: Narration of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’s kiss on hands of an African student

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani at the turbaning ceremony of some non-Iranian scholars in Al-Mustafa International University (November 22, 2013), when an African student wants to kiss his hand, he refuses and kisses the hand of this student.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

