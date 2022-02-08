https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/CBFE2C2E-74C9-4681-A243-6926A37BF7AA.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-08 19:11:062022-02-08 19:30:23Photos: Narration of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani's kiss on hands of an African student
Photos: Narration of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’s kiss on hands of an African student
SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani at the turbaning ceremony of some non-Iranian scholars in Al-Mustafa International University (November 22, 2013), when an African student wants to kiss his hand, he refuses and kisses the hand of this student.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!