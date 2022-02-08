Date :Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 | Time : 19:21 |ID: 248308 | Print

Iranian & Chinese delegations meet in Vienna

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Delegations from Iran and China met and conferred in Vienna on Tuesday (08 Feb 2022) as the eight round of talks between Iran and the five world powers – known as P4+1 – resumed in the Austrian city earlier in the day.

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who arrived in Vienna on Tuesday evening, has already met with Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora and the Russian delegation. Negotiations resume in Vienna after a few days of interval when the delegations from the participating countries went back to their capitals for consultations.

