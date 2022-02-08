Al-Tuwaijri appointed as Assistant to the General President for the Affairs of Women at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The website of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) wrote: ” The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman ibn Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, today (Tuesday) issued a historic decree appointing ” Fatima bint Abdul Aziz Al-Tuwaijri “as the Assistant to the General President for the Affairs of Women at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque.

This is the first post in the history of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque. Al-Sudais said: This appointment is one of the qualitative changes in the Department of Sacred Affairs and it shows the commitment to empower Saudi women to serve the two holy shrines and female pilgrims.

Al-Tuwaijri said: I undertake to make great efforts to serve the female pilgrims of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque and to develop the desired level of services. Al-Tuwaijri has previously held several positions, including professor of educational management at the Islamic University of Imam Muhammad bin Saud.

