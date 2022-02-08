Date :Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 | Time : 19:36 |ID: 248336 | Print

Iranian & Russian delegations meet in Vienna

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Delegations from Iran and Russia met and conferred in the Austrian capital on Tuesday (08 Feb 2022) as the eighth round of Vienna talks resumed earlier in the day. The meeting takes place after Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora met today.

Negotiations between Iran and five world powers – known as P4+1 – resume in Vienna after a few days of interval when the delegations from the participating countries went back to their capitals for consultations.

