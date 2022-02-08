US and Saudi Arabia hold talks on Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir held talks in Riyadh with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Yael Lempert, on regional issues, including the crisis in Lebanon and Yemen.

Prince Faisal and Lempert discussed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen relations between Washington and Riyadh, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

With al-Jubeir, talks focused on Lebanon, “and cooperation to strengthen multilateral efforts for a peaceful, diplomatic solution to the conflict in Yemen,” the State Department said, Al Arabiya reported.