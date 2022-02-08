Date :Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 | Time : 20:22 |ID: 248360 | Print

US and Saudi Arabia hold talks on Yemen

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir held talks in Riyadh with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Yael Lempert, on regional issues, including the crisis in Lebanon and Yemen.

Prince Faisal and Lempert discussed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen relations between Washington and Riyadh, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

With al-Jubeir, talks focused on Lebanon, “and cooperation to strengthen multilateral efforts for a peaceful, diplomatic solution to the conflict in Yemen,” the State Department said, Al Arabiya reported.

You might also like
Syrian Red Crescent delivers its first aid convoy to Deir Ezzor
A familiar unease for local Muslims
Zarif’s meeting with US senator, ‘a part of Iran’s public diplomacy’: FM spox
Saudi King meets Yemen's ousted president
Sanders advises Saudi Arabia to sit down with Iran, work out a solution
World Muslims demand probe into Hajj stampede
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *