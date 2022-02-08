A General Principal of Salvation: Commentary of the Quran (Chapter 2:277) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Shafaqna – Commentary of the Quran (Chapter 2:277) By: Mohammad Sobhanie / A General Principal of Salvation

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ وَأَقَامُوا الصَّلَاةَ وَآتَوُا الزَّكَاةَ لَهُمْ أَجْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ‎﴿٢٧٧﴾‏

2:277 O Indeed, those who believe and do righteous deeds and establish prayer and give zakah will have their reward with their Lord, and there will be no fear concerning them, nor will they grieve.

Commentary: The verse states a general principle: “those who believe and do righteous deeds, they shall have no fear, nor shall they grieve.“. The establishment of daily prayer and almsgiving are examples of righteous deeds.

Several verses of the Quran mention that Allah (SWT) has preserved divine guidance in this world and eternal blessings in Paradise, specifically for those who believe and do righteous deeds (الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ). See for instance verse 10:9 (Yunus), 11:23 (Hud), 18:107 (Al-Kahf), 22:14,23 (Al-Hajj), 31:8 (Luqman), 47:12 (Mohammad) and 85:11 (Al-Buruj). Some of the verses are cited in Appendix. Further information about the importance of daily prayer and zakat can be found in verse 2:43.

Verse 19:96 mentioned that Allah (SWT) would instill the love and affection of those who believe and do righteous deeds in the heart of others.

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ سَيَجْعَلُ لَهُمُ الرَّحْمَٰنُ وُدًّا ‎﴿٩٦﴾

Maryam 19:96 Indeed, those who have believed and done righteous deeds – the Most Merciful will appoint for them affection.

Chapter 95 (At-Tin) and 103 (Al-Asr) clearly states that salvation is contingent on faith and righteous deeds.

Appendix:

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ وَأَخْبَتُوا إِلَىٰ رَبِّهِمْ أُولَٰئِكَ أَصْحَابُ الْجَنَّةِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ ‎﴿٢٣﴾

Hud, 11:23 Indeed, they who have believed and done righteous deeds and humbled themselves to their Lord – those are the companions of Paradise; they will abide eternally therein.

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ يَهْدِيهِمْ رَبُّهُم بِإِيمَانِهِمْ ۖ تَجْرِي مِن تَحْتِهِمُ الْأَنْهَارُ فِي جَنَّاتِ النَّعِيمِ ‎﴿٩﴾‏

Yunus,10:9 Indeed, those who have believed and done righteous deeds – their Lord will guide them because of their faith. Beneath them rivers will flow in the Gardens of Pleasure.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:277 [إِنَّ] Indeed, [الَّذِينَ] those who [آمَنُوا] believe [وَعَمِلُوا] and did [الصَّالِحَاتِ] good deeds [وَأَقَامُوا] and established [الصَّلَاةَ] the prayer [وَآتَوُا] and gave [الزَّكَاةَ] the zakat [لَهُمْ] for them [أَجْرُهُمْ] their reward [عِندَ] is [رَبِّهِمْ] with their Lord [وَلَا], and no [خَوْفٌ] fear [عَلَيْهِمْ] [وَلَا] and not [هُمْ] they [يَحْزَنُونَ] will grieve.