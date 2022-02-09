Shafaqna – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about eating fish in a non-Muslim restaurant.

Qestion & Answer:

Can I eat fish in a non-Muslim restaurant?

You must make sure that it is a fish that has scales, even though its scales may have fallen off due to some incident, and one is confident that the fish was caught alive in the water or that it died in the fishing net in the water, which is the usual case, otherwise you cannot consume it.

