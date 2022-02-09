Bahrain : Prison Administration Rejects Ahmed Jaafar Family’s Visit Request

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Human rights activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh said that Ahmed Jaafar called his family and told them he was transferred to Jaw Prison.

Al-Saegh stated “12 days following the last call, Ahmed Jaafar called his family for the fourth time since his arrival to Bahrain after being extradited by the Serbian authorities,” adding that “they told him the call was exceptional and didn’t last for more than few minutes.”

“Ahmed called one of his family members yesterday at 10 a.m. and asked him to send him some money so that he can buy calling card.”The human rights activist explained that Ahmed was told that he was transferred to Jaw prison and that he can call his wife and children under the condition of getting some money.

His family gave him money on January 27, 2022, according to Al-Saegh.The family said that they requested to visit him in prison, however, the prison administration rejected their request, claiming that visits are not allowed due to Coronavirus.