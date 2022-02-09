Pope: War in Ukraine would be madness

“Let us continue to beg the God of peace so that the tensions and threats of war can be overcome through a serious dialogue and that the Normandy Format talks can contribute to this aim,” he said, referring to negotiations involving Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by Germany and France. “And let’s not forget. War is madness,” he said., Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, the leader of Ukraine’s Eastern-rite Catholics said he has invited Francis to visit, calling it a huge gesture that would help being peace.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been ongoing for years. Most recently, Russia began moving troops and military equipment near its border with Ukraine late last year, raising concerns of a potential invasion. In the latest developments, diplomatic efforts have been gathering pace in a bid to defuse the situation.

Following talks with President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he believed steps can be taken to de-escalate the crisis and called on all sides to stay calm, , according to Vatican News.