Czech Ambassador in Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine: Since childhood, I have dreamed of seeing these holy places

SHAFAQNA- The Czech ambassador to Iraq, who visited the holy shrines in Karbala, said: “Since I was a student at school, my dream has been to visit these holy places.

“Petr Štěpánek” added: “My wish was fulfilled by visiting the holy shrines of Imam Hussain and Hazrat Abbas (A.S) and I visited those holy places.”

He added: “Another reason for my trip to Karbala is the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the holy city of Karbala.”

The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Iraq further praised the humanitarian projects of Hussaini and Abbasi holy shrines to help the Iraqi people.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

