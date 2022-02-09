Canada :Ontario expands plan to combat Islamophobia in schools

SHAFAQNA FUTURE-The Ontario government continues to invest in its plan to challenge Islamophobia and provide new supports and programs for students who have experienced discrimination. Too many students in Ontario schools face hate, racism, and divisive rhetoric.

As reported by Toronto Police, hate crimes across all categories rose 51 per cent in 2020 and kept rising in 2021. In 2020, the Muslim Association of Canada’s (MAC) Masjid Toronto saw six major incidents at both of its locations since the start of the pandemic, including spray-painted racial slurs and broken glass.

To decisively counter the threat of racism in schools and communities, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, joined by Parm Gill, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, and Kaleed Rasheed, Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga East-Cooksville, announced funding and partnerships that will help create province-wide guides, resources, and materials to counter Islamophobic narratives in culture, online, and in the classroom. The resources are designed for school staff and students, and to support Muslim families, students, and educators.As part of Priorities and Partnerships Funding (PPF) COVID-19 Equity Supports, and in support of Muslim students in Ontario’s publicly funded school system, the provincial government is providing:

$150,000 to the Muslim Association of Canada to create new resources, including online courses, training modules, videos, and a web-based tool for educators, mentors, newcomer students, and parents. These resources will address mental health and well-being issues in connection with racism, discrimination, and the pandemic,News.ontario reported.

$50,000 to Naseeha Youth Helpline to support the growing demand for counselling support from Muslim students as well as racialized students, parents, and families during the pandemic. The funding will enhance Naseeha’s capacity to provide direct supports and resources.

“We have one message to racist bullies in our schools: it ends now,” said Minister Lecce. “Senseless attacks and hateful rhetoric against Canadians of Islamic faith – including students and staff – underscore why we are taking further action to counter Islamophobic narratives in culture, online, and in the classroom. Developed by Muslim leaders and youth, these province-wide resources will empower educators, parents, and students to address racism head-on to inspire change, respect, and inclusion.”