Razavi University of Islamic Sciences, University of Kufa to expand cooperation

SHAFAQNA-Globe Razavi: The dean of Razavi University of Islamic Sciences has met with officials from University of Kufa and Imam Ali (A.S.) holy shrine board of trustees in a bid to explore avenues for more cooperation.

Hojat-ol-Islam Ali Khayyat, head of Razavi University of Islamic Sciences, met Dr. Salim, a university lecturer in the University of Kufa on the sidelines of Imam Bagher International Conference, which was coordinated by the Deputy Office for International Affairs of Imam Reza(A.S.) holy shrine.

Stressing on mutual cooperation between the two universities, the officials also agreed that professors from Razavi University of Islamic Sciences submit scholarly papers to the upcoming conference in Kufa in July.

The Iraqi professor, who is also a member of Imam Ali (A.S.) holy shrine board of trustees, expressed readiness to sign a MoU for further cooperation with the university in northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad since there are Islamic academic fields such as Quranic Sciences, Hadith Studies, etc. common between the two educational centers.