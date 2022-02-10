Injectable weight loss drug to be available on NHS

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Thousands of people with obesity in England will be able to get a new weight loss drug on the NHS after approved its use.

This injectable drug helped obese people lose a 10th of their body weight. This treatment in trials, used alongside a healthy diet and exercise, makes people feel fuller, so they eat less, and not as hungry.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence is recommending it should be made available on the NHS.

Obesity increases the risk of other serious health conditions. Management of overweight and obesity is one of the biggest challenges in England health service is facing. It is a lifelong condition that needs medical intervention, has psychological and physical effects, and can affect quality of life.

Source: BBC