Taking medication that contain alcohol for one’s treatment: Permissible?

Shafaqna – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about taking medication that contain alcohol for one’s treatment.

Question & Answer:

Is it permissible to consume medication that contain alcohol for one’s treatment?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani : It is permissible to consume if the amount is very minute, e.g. 2%If the amount of alcohol is more than 2%, then one may dilute the medication with water, so that the amount of alcohol becomes very minute, e.g. 2% or less and then consume it.