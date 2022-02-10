https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Ayatollah-Sistani-Photo.jpg 400 511 admin https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png admin2022-02-10 15:08:482022-02-10 16:39:38Taking medication that contain alcohol for one's treatment: Permissible?
Taking medication that contain alcohol for one’s treatment: Permissible?
Shafaqna – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about taking medication that contain alcohol for one’s treatment.
Question & Answer:
Is it permissible to consume medication that contain alcohol for one’s treatment?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is permissible to consume if the amount is very minute, e.g. 2%
If the amount of alcohol is more than 2%, then one may dilute the medication with water, so that the amount of alcohol becomes very minute, e.g. 2% or less and then consume it.
