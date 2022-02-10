Date :Thursday, February 10th, 2022 | Time : 15:08 |ID: 248558 | Print
Ayatollah Sistani's Fatwas

Taking medication that contain alcohol for one’s treatment: Permissible?

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Shafaqna – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about taking medication that contain alcohol for one’s treatment.

Question & Answer:

Is it permissible to consume medication that contain alcohol for one’s treatment?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is permissible to consume if the amount is very minute, e.g. 2%
If the amount of alcohol is more than 2%, then one may dilute the medication with water, so that the amount of alcohol becomes very minute, e.g. 2% or less and then consume it.
You might also like
Why does Allah (s.w.t.) test people?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Eating lobster, crayfish and snails: Permissible?
Ayatollah Sistani's Fatwa Is eating fish in a non-Muslim restaurant permissible?
 fatwa bout animal cloning Animal cloning: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's Fatwa
How to Decline Alcohol Gift Without Being Rude
Ayatollah Sistani Grand Ayatollah Sistani's important Fatwa on Corona decedents’ ablution and shroud / it is not permissible to…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *