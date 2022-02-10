Doing hypnosis: Permissible?

Shafaqna: Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about doing hypnosis.

Question & Answer:

Is it permissible to do hypnosis?

The Grand Aaytollah Khamenei answered: There is no harm in it if it is done for a sensible motive, with the consent of the person to be hypnotized and it is not associated with any Harām act.

Related Fatwa:

Some people took to hypnosis not for healing purposes, rather to display human spiritual power. Is it permissible? And is it permissible for those who have some experience in this field, yet not specialists, to do it?

Answer: Generally speaking, there is no objection to be trained in hypnosis, nor is there any objection to using it for Halāl, reasonable, and significant purposes provided that the consent of the person to be hypnotized is obtained and that no considerable harm for him is expected.

Other Fatwas

Magic, Conjuring, and Evocation of Spirits and Jinn

Q. What is the view on teaching, learning, and watching conjuring? And what is the view on performing (to an audience) illusionary tricks which depend on quick handwork?

A: It is Harām to learn or teach or learn conjuring which is considered as a kind of magic. As for entertainment accompanied by sleight of hand and quick movement that are not considered magic, there is no harm in them.

Q. Is it permissible to learn fortune telling, geomancy, Jafr, and similar things which tell about the unseen?

A: Nowadays, people’s knowledge of these sciences cannot be relied on — with absolute certainty — in discovering the unseen. However, there is no harm in learning sciences like Jafr and Raml (geomancy) in the proper way provided that it does not lead to vileness.

Q. Is it permissible to train in magic and apply it? And is it permissible to evoke the spirits of humans, angels, and jinn?

A: Magic is Harām, so is training in it unless it is taken up for a sensible and legitimate reason. Regarding evocation of spirits, angels, and Jinn, the ruling varies in terms of cases, means, and objectives.

Q. What is the view on believers seeking healing with spiritual healers (those who utilize spirits for treating diseases) if the patient is sure that they do not do but good?

A: There is no harm in it in itself if the process is achieved through lawful means according to Islam.

Q. Is it permissible to take up divination by means of the sands and earn a living thereof?

A: Telling a lie is not permissible.