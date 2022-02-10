Vatican:Pope Francis to visit Lebanon this year if conditions permit

At a meeting with ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, Paul Richard Gallagher talked about his visit earlier this month to Beirut to prepare for a possible trip by the pontiff.

The Archbishop said his visit to Lebanon offered a very “interesting experience due to the intensity of the meetings, and excellent from the political-diplomatic point of view. He was able to “touch the realities” of the Middle Eastern nation , according to Vatican News.

During his stay in Lebanon , Gallagher expressed “Francis’s concern and closeness to the Lebanese people and Church at this moment of great difficulty.” He said he brought “the pope’s closeness and prayers to the Lebanese people, made up of different religions, all equally represented in the constitution, Arab News reported.

Gallagher was in Lebanon on an official visit between 31 January and 4 February.