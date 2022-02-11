Indian elections: Muslim voters’ concerns on using religious card

SHAFAQNA- Indian Muslim voters have a number of concerns to worry about when it comes to casting their vote. They have to consider whether the candidate or party they vote for will marginalize them further. They also worry that parties could be exploiting their religious identity for petty political gains. Muslim representation – or the lack of it – in India’s electoral politics has been a subject of debate for decades.

India claims to be a champion of secularism and democracy, while, in fact, the Muslim citizens face restrictions on their attire.

Calls across India for anti-Muslim violence – even genocide – are moving from the fringes to the mainstream, while Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his top leaders keep silent warned a recent report published in The New York Time.

The hate speech is stoking communal tensions in India where small triggers have incited mass-death tragedies,” the report written by a team of Times’ reporters said, pointing out that Hindu monks’ agenda already resonates with increasingly emboldened vigilante groups.

Once considered fringe, extremist elements are increasingly taking their militant message into the mainstream, stirring up communal hate in a push to reshape India’s constitutionally protected secular republic into a Hindu state. Activists and analysts say their agenda is being enabled, even normalized, by political leaders and law enforcement officials who offer tacit endorsements by not directly addressing such divisive issues.

The BJP’s strategy has been to polarize society along communal lines with a view to cornering the votes of the Hindu majority. And to this end, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been making polarizing statements, pitting Hindus against Muslims. Even opposition parties don’t challenge the plight and lack of representation of Muslims in India’s climate of religious intolerance and violence.

A ban on Islamic veils in schools in a southern Indian state has sparked protests and counter-protests between Muslim and Hindu, raising religious identity issues that have long served the ruling Hindu nationalist party’s electoral agenda.

“This is part of a larger agenda. Certainly, at election time religion is raked up to garner votes. But it’s more than just an election gimmick, the BJP is picking issues to push the [Muslim] community to the wall and to move its agenda of a Hindu country,” said Noorjehan Safia Niaz, cofounder of the Muslim women’s group, the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, in an interview with FRANCE 24. “They chose to pick and demonise a whole community as part of the regime’s agenda to convert India into a religion-based country,” she added.

The BJP has long employed Islamophobic populism as an election campaign strategy, using symbols to turbocharge its right-wing Hindu base.

Using the religious card is particularly useful for the ruling party right now as India reels from economic disruptions from the pandemic, with rising unemployment and inflation sparking protests in some parts of the country.

In such a context, the question is whether Indian Muslim voters will vote for one party or divide their votes among several parties, ultimately benefiting the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently in power both at the center and in Uttar Pradesh.

Comprising roughly 19 percent of Uttar Pradesh’s populations, Indian Muslim voters play an influential role in elections, especially in constituencies where their numbers are high, Thediplomat told.

Muslim representation in state and national legislatures have dipped to new lows since 2014. In 2014, not a single Muslim candidate from Uttar Pradesh was elected to the Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of parliament. In the 2019 general election, only six Muslims won from Uttar Pradesh. In such a state, what are the options of Muslim voters?

As Anadolu Agency hits trail to cover polls in India’s politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh, it finds hate, security are main issues for 38M Muslims.

Uttar Pradesh, a state of about 200 million people in India’s north, has long been a stronghold of the BJP, which has been accused of stoking Hindu nationalist sentiment that has resulted in violence against minority groups, particularly Muslims.

The state’s BJP chief minister, the hardline Hindu monk, Yogi Adityanath, is up for re-election in a race that will be carefully followed across the country. A strong win would put Adityanath in pole position to succeed Modi as prime minister – a chilling prospect for India’s more than 200 million Muslims.

Polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ended at 6 pm on Thursday, with the state recording a voting turnout of 60.51 per cent. Even as the overall voting process remained peaceful, there were reports of a technical error in EVMs at a few places, indianexpress reported.

The bellwether state has long reflected broader sectarian tensions, and the upcoming polls coincide with the midway point of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term in office.

“Short of a general election in India, it’s the single biggest political prize on offer,” says Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“It’s being viewed by the Indian public as a midterm referendum on his rule,” Vaishnav says—in particular on the Hindu nationalist agenda of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

For Mohammad Islam, who belongs to the minority Muslim community, which comprises 38 million (19.3% of the population), the elections hold considerable significance. Earlier, he said that On Feb 10, I will vote for the party that will end the growing hate against the Muslims and will help my sons get employment.