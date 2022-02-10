Paul Pogba shares video on plight of Muslim students in India

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba took to social media on Thursday to share a video on the ongoing controversy on hijab in India’s Karnataka State.

Female Muslim students in Karnataka are in protest against the ban of hijab in colleges. France international Pogba, a devout Muslim himself, shared a video on his official Instagram handle that showed a mob of Hindu nationalists allegedly harassing protesting students.

The protesting students had filed petitions in the Karnataka High Court objecting the ban of hijabs in colleges. A three-judge bench in the Karnataka High Court hearing pleas on the hijab row, on Thursday directed the government to reopen schools in the state.

As the bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin began hearing the matter, the Chief Justice told Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi to open schools in the state.

“Closure of schools is not a good development. Take necessary action and conduct classes. See to it that no problem surfaces,” he said. Amid tensions and even violence over the matter, the state government on Tuesday announced a three-day holiday for all schools and colleges in the state from Wednesday.