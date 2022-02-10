Date :Thursday, February 10th, 2022 | Time : 20:45 |ID: 248616 | Print

Attacks on Muslim places of worships rise in Germany

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A mosque in Germany was vandalized on Wednesday when unknown attackers painted a swastika on one of its doors.

This is according to Turgut Ulker from Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), who stated that similar attacks on the mosques in Dortmund were carried out last month and these attacks, which have increased recently, worry them.

“We demand that the authorities take urgent action and protect our places of worship. We will continue our fight against racism in Dortmund, together with all democratic institutions. We will continue to do our best to ensure that Dortmund remains a city of tolerance,” he said.The police, who examined the mosque, covered the swastika with spray paint.

You might also like
Hypocritical much? Merkel blames Russia for Syria’s plight
Germany's Highest Court Upholds Headscarf Ban For Judges
German politicians suggest taxing Muslims to fight radicalization
Ambassador: France aims to set up a trade war ceasefire between US, Iran
1,075 Islamophobic crimes in Germany in 2017
Muslims In Germany: European High Court Legalizes The Banning of Halal And Kosher Animal Slaughter
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *