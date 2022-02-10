Inflation in Egypt reaches its highest level in two and a half years

SHAFAQNA- Inflation in Egypt has risen unexpectedly, reaching its highest level in two and a half years in January 2022.

Data from the Egyptian Statistics Center today (Thursday) showed that consumer price index inflation in the country’s cities has risen from 5.9 percent in December 2021 to 7.3 percent in January 2022.

According to these data, the inflation rate recorded in Egyptian cities in January 2022 was the highest level in the last 31 months.

The target inflation of the Central Bank of Egypt will reach 7% plus or minus 2% by the end of 2022. Inflation in this country increased after the liberalization of the exchange rate in late 2016. Investment banks in Egypt had forecast that inflation would rise to 6.9 to 7 percent.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English