Teleconversation between Iraqi PM and German Chancellor on bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister and the German Chancellor discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism in a telephone conversation.

The Information Office of the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, issued a statement this evening (Thursday), announcing that he and the new German Chancellor, Olaf Schultz, had discussed the relations between the two countries in a telephone conversation.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, al-Kazemi congratulated Schultz on his inauguration as German Chancellor and expressed hope that relations between the two countries would see further progress and prosperity.

Stating that his country plays a leading role in the war on terrorism, the Iraqi Prime Minister stressed the importance of Germany’s role in participating in this war and the two countries’ cooperation in the fields of security and intelligence, as well as in the fight against terrorism.

The telephone conversation also stressed the importance of German companies’ investment and readiness to participate in the construction of infrastructure projects, and al-Kazemi reaffirmed the Iraqi market’s welcome for German companies and investments.

The call focused on the plight of Iraqi refugees and the measures taken to protect their safety and health, while the German Chancellor praised Baghdad’s growing role in the region to converge on various issues and bring calm to Iraq’s reform efforts and welcomed the economic and positive steps taken by the government in the direction of reforms in order to strengthen the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

