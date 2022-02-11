Iran’s Islamic Revolution in pictures by Maryam Zandi

SHAFAQNA- The Guardian has published several pictures related to the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979, taken by Maryam Zandi over more than three decades.

The photographer of this collection is Maryam Zandi, who was finally able to publish them in a book entitled Enqelab-e 57. She has published 200 photos of Islamic Revolution of Iran in this book.

On February 11th, 1979, after several years of protests, the Islamic revolution of Iran succeeded in overthrowing the Pahlavi dynasty. In a referendum held two months later on March 30th and 31st, 98.2 percent of the Iranians voted for the Islamic Republic to be the form of their new state.

Maryam Zandi, whose photographs run from the citywide demonstrations of November 1978 to 1 April 1979, considers the Islamic Revolution of Iran is a record of the rising of a people.

Zandi devoted her professional life to photographing the historic developments of that year and the events in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution that put an end to the Pahlavi rule (1925-1979). She had earlier published ‘The Revolution of IRAN 79’, a black and white photo collection in 2014, which includes scenes of rallies, and the referendum on creating an Islamic Republic held on March 30 and 31 in 1979, ISNA reported.

