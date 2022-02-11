Iran Celebrates 43rd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution [photos]

SHAFAQNA – Rallies to mark 22 Bahman in different Iranian cities and villages to mark the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the country on February 11, 1979.

This year’s demonstrations in the cities categorized as the COVID red zones have been held symbolically with motorists attending parades, considering the coronavirus health restrictions.

In the cities categorized as yellow and blue zones, the rallies have been held in full compliance with the coronavirus health protocols and the observance of social distancing.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.