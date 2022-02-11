https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2A334057-9653-470A-AE0A-48A76C91973A.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-11 16:46:572022-02-11 19:07:43Photos: Commemoration ceremony of late Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani in Bani Fatemeh Hosseiniyeh, Tehran
Photos: Commemoration ceremony of late Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani in Bani Fatemeh Hosseiniyeh, Tehran
SHAFAQNA- Commemoration ceremony of the late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani in Bani Fatemeh Hosseiniyeh, Tehran.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!