“Ukraine conflict will continue for a prolonged period/ Possibility of military confrontation is low”: Iranian Diplomat

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– The former spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the US-Russia dispute over Ukraine: “There are high costs to enter these areas and that is why I think this conflict will last for a prolong period, because it shifts the international balance. As a result, Russia will not allow Ukraine to get so close to NATO. Russia has learned from the experience of Georgia conflict, and [in the case of Ukraine] will react swiftly and violently.”

‘Will the dispute between Russia and the United States over Ukraine have an impact on the Middle East as well? What is the probability of a military confrontation?’ In response to the question Ramin Mehmanparast said that: “Experience has taught us this stage occurs merely at the level of military maneuvers and psychological warfare, and it is unlikely to lead to a military confrontation, for example, that Russia would clash with NATO and European forces. But in any case, this is a war for power and everyone will try to act in favor of their national interests.”

He added: “The Russians are dissatisfied with the fact that the Americans have come to the former Soviet Union region and want Ukraine to join NATO, and they will react violently. That’s goes without saying. In Kazakhstan, for example, the Russians entered and intervened immediately, but in the case of Ukraine, I do not think there will be a military confrontation.”

On ‘Is there a probability that Ukraine will join NATO?’ he commented that “Ukraine’s entry into these areas has high costs, and that is why I think this conflict will continue for a prolonged period, because it shifts the international balance. As a result, Russia will not allow Ukraine to get so close to NATO. Russia has learned from the experience of Georgia conflict, and will react swiftly and violently. This is a war for power anyway. In wake of entering the Middle East and Syria, Russia has obtained an international position. From the newly gained position, Russia will try to secure its other goals in international relations.It depends on superpowers’ situations and contexts of events that how the benefits would be divided. Today, neither Europe, nor Mr. Biden is ready to involve in such conflicts.”

‘Why did this issue come up at the present situation and what is the US seeking for?’, in response to this question, Mehmanparast asserted: “However, they want to show their power and use their political and military power to put pressure on other countries. The Russians also have the same motive and method. Well, if the Americans and NATO make the slightest move in Ukraine, the Russians will react swiftly and violently.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English