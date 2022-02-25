Shia answers: What sciences did Imam Baqir (A.S) introduce to the Islamic society?

SHAFAQNA- What sciences did Imam Baqir (A.S) introduce to the Islamic society?

Short Answer: Imam Baqir (A.S) during his Imamate, despite the unfavorable conditions that overshadowed the field of Islamic culture, with a serious and extensive effort, designed a great movement in the field of Islamic sciences and knowledge. To the extent that this large-scale movement led to the establishment of a large and prominent Islamic university, the greatness of which reached its peak during the time of Imam Sadiq (A.S).

He was an expert in various Islamic sciences such as jurisprudence, history and tradition, hadith, theology and exegesis, and this issue had led Sunni and Shia scholars to submit to his scientific greatness.

The scientific greatness of Imam Baqir (A.S) was such that many great men of his time have acknowledged this issue. As an example, “Abdollah ibn Atta”, who was one of the prominent personalities and great scientists of the Imam’s era, says: “I have never seen the scholars of Islam in any circle and assembly to be scientifically inferior and small as the circle of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S). I saw “Hakam ibn Utaybah” who was famous in science and jurisprudence in the service of Muhammad Baqir (AS), like a child in front of the great master, with his kneels humbly on the ground and so fascinated and captivated by Imam’s words and personality.” In the following, we refer to the significant scientific characteristics of Imam Baqir (A.S).

Interpretation

Imam Baqir (A.S) had devoted part of his time to expressing interpretive topics, including holding commentary sessions and answering questions of scholars and people. It has been said that Imam Baqir (A.S) has wrote a book on the interpretation of the Quran that Muhammad ibn Ishaq Nadim mentioned in the book Al-Fihrest.

Imam Baqir considered the knowledge of the Quran to be exclusive to the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S). Because they are the ones who can distinguish the abrogating and abrogated, and such knowledge does not exist in anyone other than the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S).

Hadith

Imam Baqir (A.S) paid so much attention to the hadiths of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that Jabir bin Yazid Ja’fi, one of the students of Imam Baqir (A.S), narrated 70,000 hadiths from the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He did not limit himself to quoting the Hadith and publishing it, but also called on his companions to make an effort to understand the hadith and get acquainted with its meanings.

Imam Baqir (A.S) said: Evaluate the levels of our Shias by the extent of narrating the hadiths of the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) and their knowledge of those hadiths, and it is with the wisdom and understanding of the narration of Hadith that a believer reaches the highest degrees of faith.

Speech

In the time of Imam Baqir (A.S), due to the opportunity created and the reduction of pressure and control by the government, the ground was created for the emergence of different ideas and thoughts, which itself led to the creation and spread of deviant thoughts in society. In these circumstances, the Imam, while expressing the original and correct Shia beliefs and rejecting the false ones, answered the relevant doubts.

He presented his theological arguments on these matters. Among these issues was the inability of the human intellect to understand the truth and primordiality of God, and the necessity and the obligation to obey the Imam (A.S).

History and manners of the Great Prophet (PBUH)

Imam Baqir (AS) paid special attention to the hadiths of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the extent that many hadiths have been narrated from him in many books, the origin of which reaches the Holy Prophet (PBUH). In addition several narrations have been quoted from him, which can be mentioned as a historical heritage (6) of Imam Baqir (A.S).

Fiqh

The time of Imam Baqir (A.S), ie the last decades of the first century and the first and second decades of the second century AH, was the time of the emergence of great jurists, especially in Medina. During this period, Muslims who had recovered somewhat from foreign conquests and civil wars (And only the Kharijites and some insurgents kept Khorasan and other areas in turmoil) travelled from Islamic lands to Medina, the city of the Prophet (PBUH) and their companions and followers, to learn the divine rules and Islamic jurisprudence.

Great jurists and narrators, including Saeed ibn Musayyib (d. 94), Arwa ibn Zubayr (d. 94), Al-Zurad ibn Zayd ibn Thabit (d. 99), Rabi’ah Al-Rai (d. 136), Sufyan ibn Uyayna, and Muhammad ibn Shahab Al-Zuhari(d.124) were gathered in this city.

Therefore, a large collection of narrations that are left from the Imam can be called the jurisprudential heritage of that Imam. His mastery of jurisprudence was such that the Sunni elders have acknowledged it.

Conclusion

By studying the life history of Imam Baqir (A.S) and the narrations that have been related, it is a proof that he was an expert in various Islamic sciences such as jurisprudence, history and tradition, hadith, theology and interpretation, and this issue led Sunni and Shia scholars feel humble in the face of his scientific greatness.

