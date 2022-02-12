“Imam Ali (A.S) & Human Values” Conference to be held Feb. 19-20

SHAFAQNA- The second annual conference, entitled “Imam Ali and Human Values”, due to be held on February 19 and 20, 2022.

According to Shafaqna, the Imam Ali conference will be taking place virtually on February 19 and 20, 2022. This unique event which is founded by Sayed M Jawad Qazwini, will bring together over 40 world renowned speakers to discuss the most relevant topics to the Muslim community living in the west.

Issues such as Non-Binary genders, Artificial Intelligence, Pre-Marital Dating, Cyber Fiqh, Muslim Lifestyle in the West, Mental Health, Reengaging Millennials and Childhood Trauma are among the topics that will be tackled during the conference.

Worthy to mention, the Grand Ayatollah Sayed Alavi Borujerdi from Seminary of Qom, Cardinal Vincent Nicholas Archbishop of Westminster and Ayatollah Dr. Sayed Fadhel Milani the religious leader are the three prominent speakers at the conference.

Sayed M Jawad Qazwini, the founder of the Imam Ali Conference in an invitation letter has announced, “The Imam Ali Conference will partner with UMAA (Universal Muslim Association of America). UMAA has been the leading conference for the Shia community in America since 2003, attracting thousands of attendees each year. Ahlulbayt TV is also a partner, which has been at the forefront of Islamic media with one of the largest followings in the English-speaking world for over a decade”.

Imam Ali’s 2nd Annual Virtual Conference will broadcast Live on Ahlulbayt TV and on several prominent YouTube channels with a subscriber base of over 300K. Over 100 influencers will also be hired to market this event on their respective social media channels.

“We will hold a daily comedy show and nasheeds. As well, a daily raffle will be conducted with a prize of two free trips to Iraq,” the letter reads.

Confirmed Speakers

A number of Islamic scholars, artists, athletes, politicians, judges and civil activists will also speak at the two-day event.

The list of the respected speakers taking part in the conference over the two-day event is available HERE.

