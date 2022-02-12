Celebrations in Qom Mark Birthday of 9th Imam (A.S.)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Ceremonies were held at the mausoleum of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A.) in Qom, Iran, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Imam Jawad (AS), the ninth Shia Imam.

The programs, held on Friday evening, included playing Naqqareh (a kind of drum), eulogy recitation by Seyed Reza Narimani, and a speech delivered by Ayatollah Seyed Rahim Tavakkol.

Today, the 10th day of the month of Rajab in the lunar Hijri calendar, marks the birth anniversary of Imam Jawad (A.S.). It is annually celebrated by Shia Muslims in Iran and elsewhere in the world.The ninth Imam was born on Rajab 10, 195/April 8, 811 in Medina and was Imam for 17 years.

He was martyred when he was 25 years old and was buried in Kadhimiya beside the grave of his grandfather Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S.). He was the youngest Imam when he was martyred.

