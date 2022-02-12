Date :Saturday, February 12th, 2022 | Time : 17:40 |ID: 248969 | Print

Macron and Al-Sisi meet to discuss developments in Libya

SHAFAQNA- French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi  met on Friday to discuss recent developments  in Libya.

This came during their meeting in Brest, France, as part of the Egyptian president’s participation in the One Ocean summit relating to environmental issues, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed “developments on a number of regional issues of common interest, in particular, the developments in Libya,” according to the same statement. The statement indicated that the two sides: “Agreed on concerted efforts to help the Libyan brothers restore security and stability in the country, particularly through removing mercenaries and foreign forces in all their forms and eradication of terrorism”, Middle East Monitor reported.

