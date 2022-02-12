Saudi Arabia, Iraq work on industrial cities

SHAFAQNA – Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals announced the desire of Saudi businessmen to provide facilities and experiences for the development of industrial cities in Iraq after the allocation of land to the governorates, and announced that it has received invitations from Egypt, Iran, Turkey and the Czech Republic to strengthen cooperation in this field.

Meanwhile, the ministry has set up a committee to review 89 applications from foreign, Arab and domestic companies to establish industrial plants in the industrial city of Dhi Qar province.

During the Iraqi delegation’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, a cooperation agreement was signed in the field of geology, mining and industrial cities to exchange experiences and train young Iraqi staff in Saudi industrial cities.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.