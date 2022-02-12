Date :Saturday, February 12th, 2022 | Time : 16:18 |ID: 248983 | Print

Taliban release Afghan woman activist

SHAFAQNA – The Taliban released an Afghan woman activist yesterday (Friday) who took part in a January demonstration against the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Parvana Ibrahimkhel and Tamna Zaryab Pariani were reportedly among the women detained Taliban in Kabul in recent weeks.

The Taliban movement has denied any responsibility for the disappearance of the female activist and has insisted that an investigation be launched into her.

Her family members have also confirmed her release.

