Shafaqna – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about ways to identify the most learned of Mujtahids.

Question & Answer

Question: What are the ways through which I can identify the most learned of Mujtahids?

Answer: There are three ways of identifying a Mujtahid, and the A’alam (most learned):

When a person is certain that a particular person is a Mujtahid, or the most learned one. For this, he should be a learned person himself, and should possess the capacity to identify a Mujtahid or an A’alam;

When two persons, who are learned and just and possess the capacity to identify a Mujtahid or the A’alam, confirm that a person is a Mujtahid or an A’lam, provided that two other learned and just persons do not contradict them. In fact, being a Mujtahid or an A’lam can also be established by a statement of only one trusted and reliable person;

When a number of learned persons who possess the capacity to identify a Mujtahid or an A’lam, certify that a particular person is a Mujtahid or an A’lam, provided that one is satisfied by their statement.

