Bahrain demonstrations on eve of February 14

SHAFAQNA- On the eve of the anniversary of the Bahraini revolution, the people of Bahrain staged demonstrations against Al-Khalifa.

The Bahraini people once again staged demonstrations against Al-Khalifa on Saturday (12 Feb 2022). According to the report, the demonstrations took place in a number of Bahraini cities on the eve of the anniversary of the People’s Revolution. Demonstrators chanted anti-Al-Khalifa slogans calling for freedom and democracy in their country.

The protests took place as Bahraini security forces were deployed in large numbers across the country. It is worth mentioning that the popular revolution in Bahrain started on February 14, 2011 and Bahrainis hold demonstrations every year on this date.

