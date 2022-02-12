What is the ruling on performing wudhu with a tattoo

Shafaqna – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khoeasani asnwered a question about performing wudhu with a tattoo.

Question 21 – What is the Islamic ruling for performing wudhu with a tattoo on the skin?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khoeasani asnwered: Tattoos are not allowed if they obstruct water in a way that it does not reach the skin. Both wudhu and ghusl are invalid with a tattoo on the skin. The tattoo must be removed even if it is difficult to do so. Under all circumstances, it is make up which must not be exposed to a non-mahram.

