Iraq supreme court rules to Continue activity of “Barham Salih”

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court has ruled that Barham Salih, will remain in office until a new president is elected.

The court cited that The current president will continue until the election of a new president, despite the end of his term at the same time as the end of the previous parliamentary term.

The Iraqi court concluded: “This decision is final and binding on all officials, based on the provisions of Articles 93 and 94 of the Iraqi Constitution, adopted in 2005.”

The federal court decided in its verdict to invalidate the candidacy of Hoshyar Zebari to the post of president of the republic.

