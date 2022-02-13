Date :Sunday, February 13th, 2022 | Time : 14:15 |ID: 250299 | Print
agricultural sector

Lebanon’s desire to invest in Karbala’s agricultural sector

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Lebanese Minister of Agriculture announced his country’s desire to invest in the agricultural sector of Karbala province.

The Lebanese Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Al-Haj Hasan, travels to Karbala to meet The Governor of Karbala, Nassif Al-Khattabi, expressing desire to invest in Lebanese agriculture and said: “Karbala today is no longer Karbala of three years ago or earlier, given the progress made in the civil engineering and infrastructure sectors.”

The governor of Karbala also announced after the meeting that they discussed about the possibility of cooperation between the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture and the governor of Karbala in order to reach a draft agreement to exchange experience and develop the province’s agricultural sector.

He added that Karbala province has seen significant growth and development in recent years in various sectors, including agriculture.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
MUHARRAM SERIES – Merits of Imam Hussain
Iraqi PM: New electoral reforms would be announced in the “coming few days”
Imam Sajjad (as) after Tragedy of Karbala
277 000 Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims applied for Iraq visa
2nd Muharram (ARRIVAL IN KARBALA )
"Ask for your book" for the first time in Iraq
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *