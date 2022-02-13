Lebanon’s desire to invest in Karbala’s agricultural sector

SHAFAQNA – The Lebanese Minister of Agriculture announced his country’s desire to invest in the agricultural sector of Karbala province.

The Lebanese Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Al-Haj Hasan, travels to Karbala to meet The Governor of Karbala, Nassif Al-Khattabi, expressing desire to invest in Lebanese agriculture and said: “Karbala today is no longer Karbala of three years ago or earlier, given the progress made in the civil engineering and infrastructure sectors.”

The governor of Karbala also announced after the meeting that they discussed about the possibility of cooperation between the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture and the governor of Karbala in order to reach a draft agreement to exchange experience and develop the province’s agricultural sector.

He added that Karbala province has seen significant growth and development in recent years in various sectors, including agriculture.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.