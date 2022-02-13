Date :Sunday, February 13th, 2022 | Time : 14:28 |ID: 250304 | Print
Afghan acting foreign minister leaves for Qatar

SHAFAQNA – Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amirkhan Motaqi leading a high-level delegation left Kabul for the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, February 13.

The Taliban foreign ministry said in a statement that the delegation consisted of ministers and deputy ministers from various government departments.

The Afghan delegation is due to discuss the important isues by theepresentatives of the Gulf states, the European Union delegation and the religious scholars’ unions .

Some Western countries, including the United States, have moved their embassies from Kabul to Doha after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Qatar has already hosted meetings and talks between Taliban officials and ambassadors and representatives of Western countries.

