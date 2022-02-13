What is the ruling on importing man’s sperm in wife’s womb?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Ayatollah-Makarem-Shirazi.jpg 377 601 admin https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png admin2022-02-13 14:45:532022-02-13 14:45:53What is the ruling on importing man's sperm in wife's womb?
It is not permissible to inject the semen of a stranger into the womb of a woman, and it makes no difference whether this is done with the permission of her husband or not, or whether she has a husband or not. If it is done so, and a baby is born and if this act has been done by mistake, like he thought that the woman was his own wife, and the woman also thought that it was her husband’s sperm, and it transpires later that it has not been so. In such a case, the baby belongs to that couple and all the rules of ones child applies to it. However, if this is done with full knowledge and on purpose, the baby born from it will not be reckoned as their child and the rules of inheritance do not apply to it. However, if that baby is a girl, the owner of that sperm cannot marry her, and if it is a boy, he cannot marry that mother, and the position is the same about other issues of marriage.
Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: It is permissible to transfer a husband’s sperm into the womb of his wife by means of injection or any other such means. However, preliminaries of this act should be halal and there should be involved no haraam means of procreation.
If the sperm of a man is inserted into his wife’s womb, the baby born is legitimate and belongs to that man and his wife even if the preliminaries of insemination are haraam. Hence, therefore, the child enjoys all the rights of a normal child such as inheritance, subsistence, etc.
