Stockholm Islamic Center to celebrate Imam Ali’s (A.S.) birth anniversary

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Imam Ali (A.S.) Islamic Center in Stockholm, Sweden, will hold a ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of the first Imam (AS). Slated for Monday at 7 PM local time, it will be hosted by the center’s assembly hall. The ceremony is aimed at introducing the Seerah and character of Imam Ali (AS) and honor fathers, as the occasion also marks the Father’s Day.

Recitation of the Quran and Aminullah Supplication, religious speeches, poetry recitation, cultural competitions, and recitation of eulogies will be parts of the program. As the coronavirus restrictions have been eased in Sweden, the center has resumed its in-person programs but those who have coronavirus symptoms have been urged to stay home and watch the ceremony online.

The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center holds various religious and cultural programs throughout the year for Muslims residing in Stockholm and nearby cities. Shia Muslims and others celebrate the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) on the 13th day of the lunar Month of Rajab (February 15).

Imam Ali (AS) was Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s highly revered son-in-law and cousin as well as the first Imam in Shia Islam.The Imam is respected for his courage, knowledge, belief, honesty, unbending devotion to Islam, deep loyalty to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), equal treatment of all Muslims and generosity in forgiving his defeated enemies.