Karbala Prepared for celebrations of Imam Ali’s (A.S.) Birthday

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (A.S.) said preparations have been made for hosting celebrations in Karbala on Ali (A.S.)Birthday. It said ceremonies on the occasion will be held at Bain-ul-Haramain – an area between the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S.) – on Monday evening, Al-Kafeel.net website reported.

A central committee overseas organization of the programs, the Astan noted. A large number of flowers have been purchased to decorate the holy shrines and Bain-ul-Haramain on the auspicious occasion, it added.

Shia Muslims and others celebrate the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) on the 13th day of the lunar Month of Rajab (February 15). Imam Ali (A.S.) was Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s highly revered son-in-law and cousin as well as the first Imam in Shia Islam.

The Imam (AS) is respected for his courage, knowledge, belief, honesty, unbending devotion to Islam, deep loyalty to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), equal treatment of all Muslims and generosity in forgiving his defeated enemies.