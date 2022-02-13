Shafaqna – The Grand Ayatollah Makrem Shirazi answered a Question about rules of baby who has been born through insemination?

Question & Answer

Rules of Baby who has been born through Insemination?

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: If the sperm of a man is inserted into his wife’s womb, the baby born is legitimate and belongs to that man and his wife even if the preliminaries of insemination are haraam. Hence, therefore, the child enjoys all the rights of a normal child such as inheritance, subsistence, etc.

Related Fatwa

What is the ruling on importing man’s sperm in wife’s womb?

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered: It is permissible to transfer a husband’s sperm into the womb of his wife by means of injection or any other such means. However, preliminaries of this act should be halal and there should be involved no haraam means of procreation.

What is the rule of importing other man’s sperm into the womb of a woman?