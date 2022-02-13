SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Pilgrims visit Kadhimiya holy shrines on birth anniversary of Imam Jawad (A.S). A large number of pilgrims visited the holy mausoleums of Imam Jawad (A.S.) and Imam Musa Kadhim (AS) in Kadhimiya, Iraq, in recent days.

Saturday, the tenth day of the Month of Rajab, marked the birth anniversary of the ninth Shia Imam (AS). The auspicious occasion was celebrated by Shia Muslims in Iraq, Iran and elsewhere in the world. Imam Jawad (A.S) was born on Rajab 10, 195/April 8, 811 in Medina and was Imam for 17 years.He was martyred at the age of 25 and was buried in Kadhimiya beside the grave of his grandfather Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S). He was the youngest Imam when he was martyred.

Biography of Imam Jawad (A.S)

Imam Muhammad Taqi (A.S), better known as Al-Jawad (A.S) (‘The Generous’), was born in Medina in 811 AD. He was killed by the Abbasid Caliph in Baghdad in 835 AD. He was the Imam for 17 years. He was born at a time Ma’mun and his half-brother, Amin, were locked in a bitter war of succession. Ma’mun finally won in 298 AH and brought all the Abbasid territories under control. (Tarikh Al-Kulafa)

The Imam’s life coincided with the caliphates of Maʾmun and Muʿtasim of the Abbasid dynasty. Both summoned him from Medina to Baghdad. Imam Muhammad Taqi (AS) was a great figure from the time of his childhood. When Maʾmun invited Imam Al-Ridha (AS) to Khorasan, he performed the Hajj pilgrimage first and took his son, Jawad (AS), who was six at that time, with him. In Mecca, Al-Jawad (AS) saw that his father was bidding farewell to God’s house in a way that he was sure he would never return. Al-Jawad (AS) went and sat down somewhere. His father performed his pilgrimage and called on Al-Jawad (AS) to prepare for the departure but Al-Jawad (AS) refused. Imam Al-Ridha (AS) asked his son why he was sitting there…

