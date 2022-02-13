Erdogan: Turkey-UAE ties will benefit region

“I believe that increased collaboration between the two countries will benefit our region as well. It is especially noteworthy that the rapprochement developed during a period of growing global competition,” he wrote. “The two countries have the potential to collaborate in a wide range of areas across the globe, particularly in our immediate neighborhood and Africa,” he outlined. Erdoğan added, “Turkey and the UAE together can contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity”, Daily Sabah reported.

Erdogan is set to visit UAE on Monday, in his first official visit in nearly a decade. “My upcoming visit to the UAE will not only demonstrate the importance we attach to the friendship between the two countries but will also allow us to further our cooperation.” Erdogan explained: “We aim to advance cooperation between Turkey and the UAE on climate change, water and food security. I believe that both sides are eager to set new targets for further investment and cooperation” , according to TRT World .

Erdoğan’s visit comes after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (MBZ) visited Turkey for the first time since 2012 in November of last year. Erdoğan and MBZ oversaw the signing of almost a dozen cooperation agreements, including in technology, energy, trade and the environment, as well as deals allowing direct investments and cooperation between the two countries’ stock exchanges and central banks. Abu Dhabi also announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey during the visit.

Sources:Increased Turkey, UAE collaboration to benefit region: Erdoğan | Daily Sabah, Erdogan: Türkiye-UAE ties will contribute to global stability (trtworld.com)