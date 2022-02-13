Date :Sunday, February 13th, 2022 | Time : 19:30 |ID: 250354 | Print

Erdogan: Turkey-UAE ties will benefit region

SHAFAQNA- In his article in Khaleej Times on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey-UAE ties will benefit the region. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is strengthening its relations with the UAE based on mutual trust and respect. Expressing satisfaction with the Turkey-UAE ties evolving toward collaboration, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the “growing rapprochement between Turkey and the UAE is gaining new impetus as a result of our bilateral visits.”

