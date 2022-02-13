https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/TU.jpeg 161 313 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-13 19:30:462022-02-13 19:37:11Erdogan: Turkey-UAE ties will benefit region
Erdogan: Turkey-UAE ties will benefit region
SHAFAQNA- In his article in Khaleej Times on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey-UAE ties will benefit the region. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is strengthening its relations with the UAE based on mutual trust and respect. Expressing satisfaction with the Turkey-UAE ties evolving toward collaboration, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the “growing rapprochement between Turkey and the UAE is gaining new impetus as a result of our bilateral visits.”
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!