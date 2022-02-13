Iran & Russia delegations meet in Vienna

The meeting just began on Sunday noon (UTC+3:30), attended by Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Mehdi Safari as well as the Russian representative Mikhail Ulyanov.

As the teams in Vienna have agreed, the Joint Commission of the JCPOA is not going to convene and the negotiators will only have bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Iran has previously made his demands clear by submitting two drafts and a final pack and now its other parties’ turn to make their political decision.The current round of talks began on December 7, 2021.

Vienna talks have entered a sensitive phase after several months of intensive negotiations.The talks in the Austrian capital between Iran and the P4+1, namely China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK, with the indirect presence of the United States is ongoing, as the teams make intensive diplomatic efforts with numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings to conclude the negotiations.

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani had a meeting on Saturday with the Russian representative in the talks Mikhail Ulyanov who wrote in a tweet that they discussed in details the way ahead at the talks.

