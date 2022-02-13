International Union of Muslim Scholars condemn confiscation of Afghan assets by USA

SHAFAQNA – International Union of Muslim Scholars condemned the US government’s decision to confiscate $ 7 billion in assets from the Central Bank of Afghanistan and called for release of the money and its spending on the Afghan people to alleviate their suffering.

In a statement, the union called the US government’s decision a deviation from the values of justice and mercy, and the opposite of reality. Calling on international organizations to stand up to this oppressive decision, the union noted that the United States, with the cooperation of the United Nations or friendly countries, could spend this amount on the Afghan people.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday (11 Feb 2022) allowing USD 7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan’s central bank to be distributed for humanitarian assistance in the war-torn country and to victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.