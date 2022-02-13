Date :Sunday, February 13th, 2022 | Time : 22:17 |ID: 250417 | Print
Svalbard Global Seed Vault to receive rare deposits from Syria

SHAFAQNA-The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, on Spitsbergen island halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole receive new deposits  from Sudan, Uganda, New Zealand, Germany and Lebanon on Monday. Gene banks from these countries will deposit seeds, including millet, sorghum and wheat, as back-ups to their own collections.

The International Center for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA), which moved its headquarters to Beirut from Aleppo in 2012 because of the war in  Syria, will deposit some 8,000 samples. ICARDA made the first seed withdrawal from the vault in 2015 to replace a collection damaged by the war, and two further withdrawals in 2017 and 2019 to rebuild its own collections, now held in Lebanon and Morocco.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which holds over 1.1 million seed samples of nearly 6,000 plant species from 89 seed banks globally, also serves as a backup for plant breeders to develop new crop varieties, Reuters reported.

