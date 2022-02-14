$360 million; Iraqi revenue from sale of liquefied natural gas & gaseous products

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (Sumo) announced that the revenue from the sale of liquefied natural gas and gas products in the country in 2021 has reached more than $ 360 million.

Sumo said in a statement that the production of liquefied natural gas and exported gas products of the Basra Gas Company (BGC) in 2021 reached 594,386,978 tons, which in the form of 57 shipments, had revenues of 364,102,197,975 dollars.

At the end of this statement, it is stated that the amount of liquefied gas emissions in 2021 was 138,794,619 tons, which in the form of 28 export shipments, had a revenue of $ 75,732,553.94 and the volume of gas products was 455,592,359 tons which had a revenue of $ 288,369,644.04 in the form of 29 export shipments.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English