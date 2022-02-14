Iraq: Snow skiing festival in Erbil [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The snow ski festival is held every year in the Kork Mountains in Erbil, the center of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, with the participation of local and foreign athletes.

A snow skiing festival was held in the Kork Mountains of Erbil with the participation of local and foreign athletes in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. The festival also included other activities such as paramotor and music and art activities. The snow ski festival is held every year in the Kork Mountains in Erbil and is widely welcomed by tourists from inside and outside the Kurdistan and Iraq climates.

This news is originally published by Middle East News and translated by Shafaqna English